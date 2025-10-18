Not just the Himalayas, the Aravallis too

For a moment, it seemed as if good sense would prevail when it came to the proposed ‘Aravalli Zoo Safari project’, billed as ‘the world’s largest’ and expected to cost at least Rs 1,000 crore.

On 8 October, a bench of Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran gave the Haryana government seven days to respond to a petition filed by five retired Indian Forest Service officers and an NGO People for Aravallis.

Taking on board the petitioners’ warning that the project ‘prioritises commercial interests over restoration of the region that is Delhi-NCR’s only barrier against desertification, a critical water recharge zone, pollution sink, climate regulator and wildlife habitat’, the court ordered a halt until further notice.

On 14 October, the Haryana government issued a counter-affidavit, defending the project and denying the use of compensatory afforestation funds.

As reported in the Indian Express on 16 October, the affidavit declared that the park — initially proposed by the tourism department — has been handed over to the forest and wildlife department, which has ‘identified the most degraded area of 3,300 acres… located in one corner out of the earlier proposed 10,000 acres and submitted the DPR (Detailed Project Report) to Central Zoo Authority (CZA)… for approval’.

It also claimed the project had ‘no commercial value’, that the affected villages had no objections and neither groundwater nor animal corridors would be affected. Far from being a ‘death knell’, it was in fact a ‘conservation initiative’.

Petitioners and experts insist those claims are barefaced lies.

Over four decades, vast swathes of the Aravallis have been destroyed by mining, deforestation and overexploitation of its fragile and ancient water channels. A good 560 km of this 692 km range runs through Rajasthan, with its tail end in Haryana and Delhi.