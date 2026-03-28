'Osbeckia Zubeengargiana': New butterfly species in Arunachal named after singer Zubeen Garg
Rare ‘Basar Duke’ discovery highlights region’s biodiversity and cultural tribute
A newly discovered butterfly species in Arunachal Pradesh has been named after Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, marking a tribute to his cultural influence across the Northeast while underscoring the region’s rich biodiversity.
The species, scientifically classified as Euthalia (Limbusa) zubeengargi, was recorded from the Basar region of Leparada district during field studies by butterfly enthusiast Roshan Upadhaya and researcher Kalesh Sadasivan, officials said.
Researchers said the butterfly appears to be extremely rare, with only two individuals documented despite extensive surveys, raising the possibility that the species is either naturally scarce or difficult to detect in dense forest habitats.
The butterfly inhabits semi-evergreen forests at elevations of around 600–700 metres and is typically found in shaded understory areas.
Observations indicate it moves slowly through foliage, feeding on tree sap and drawing minerals from moist surfaces.
Morphologically, it is distinguished by olive-brown wings marked with white patterns and a faint iridescent sheen. Detailed examination of wing patterns and anatomical characteristics confirmed it as a distinct species within the Euthalia genus. The researchers have proposed the common name “Basar Duke”, linking it to the location of its discovery.
The naming of the species after Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore on 19 September last year, is intended to honour his artistic legacy and widespread cultural impact in Assam and the broader Northeast.
Scientists said such recognitions can help bridge science and society by drawing public attention to biodiversity conservation, particularly in ecologically sensitive regions like the Eastern Himalayas.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines