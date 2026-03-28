'Osbeckia Zubeengargiana': New butterfly species in Arunachal named after singer Zubeen Garg

A newly discovered butterfly species in Arunachal Pradesh has been named after Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, marking a tribute to his cultural influence across the Northeast while underscoring the region’s rich biodiversity.

The species, scientifically classified as Euthalia (Limbusa) zubeengargi, was recorded from the Basar region of Leparada district during field studies by butterfly enthusiast Roshan Upadhaya and researcher Kalesh Sadasivan, officials said.

Researchers said the butterfly appears to be extremely rare, with only two individuals documented despite extensive surveys, raising the possibility that the species is either naturally scarce or difficult to detect in dense forest habitats.

The butterfly inhabits semi-evergreen forests at elevations of around 600–700 metres and is typically found in shaded understory areas.