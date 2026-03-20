Zubeen Garg death case to be heard daily in fast-track court
Move to expedite trial comes weeks before Assam state elections and will comprise of day-to-day hearings
The Gauhati High Court has approved the setting up of an exclusive fast-track sessions court to conduct day-to-day hearings in the death case of Zubeen Garg, a decision that has drawn attention for both its legal and political implications.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed the move would help accelerate the judicial process and ensure timely justice. Until the new court becomes operational, the existing sessions court in Guwahati has been directed to hear the matter on a daily basis.
The case relates to the death of the 52-year-old singer, who died on 19 September last year while swimming in the sea in Singapore, where he had travelled to attend a cultural event. Questions surrounding the circumstances of his death — including allegations of negligence and intoxication — have kept the case in public focus.
A Special Investigation Team of the Assam Police’s CID subsequently filed a chargesheet naming multiple accused. Among those charged with murder are event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, his manager Siddharth Sharma, and co-musicians Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta. The case is currently being tried in a sessions court following submission of the chargesheet.
The state cabinet had earlier decided to approach the high court to seek a dedicated fast-track court, arguing that the case warranted expedited proceedings. The court’s approval now clears the way for a more intensive trial schedule.
The decision comes just weeks ahead of the Assam assembly elections, with nominations closing soon and polling scheduled in a single phase. Critics have questioned whether the push for fast-tracking the case is driven solely by judicial considerations or also by political calculations.
Garg, a widely popular cultural figure in Assam, has become a symbol of public sentiment, with his family and supporters demanding swift justice. The case has generated sustained public attention, amplifying its potential political resonance.
Opposition voices have previously accused the government of lapses in the investigation, while also pointing to broader governance issues. In that context, the government’s emphasis on expediting the trial is being seen by some as an attempt to reinforce its image of decisiveness and responsiveness.
The state government, however, has maintained that the decision reflects a commitment to due process and timely justice, rejecting suggestions of political motivation.
With daily hearings now expected to begin, the focus will shift to the conduct of the trial itself — even as the broader debate over timing and intent continues to unfold alongside the election campaign.
With PTI inputs
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