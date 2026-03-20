Zubeen Garg death case to be heard daily in fast-track court

The Gauhati High Court has approved the setting up of an exclusive fast-track sessions court to conduct day-to-day hearings in the death case of Zubeen Garg, a decision that has drawn attention for both its legal and political implications.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed the move would help accelerate the judicial process and ensure timely justice. Until the new court becomes operational, the existing sessions court in Guwahati has been directed to hear the matter on a daily basis.

The case relates to the death of the 52-year-old singer, who died on 19 September last year while swimming in the sea in Singapore, where he had travelled to attend a cultural event. Questions surrounding the circumstances of his death — including allegations of negligence and intoxication — have kept the case in public focus.

A Special Investigation Team of the Assam Police’s CID subsequently filed a chargesheet naming multiple accused. Among those charged with murder are event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, his manager Siddharth Sharma, and co-musicians Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta. The case is currently being tried in a sessions court following submission of the chargesheet.