COP29: Over 50 nations endorse Baku declaration on climate action in tourism

"Tourism is a major driver of economic growth and development, providing direct and indirect livelihoods for hundreds of millions of people. However, the sector is a significant contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions, poses pressures on ecosystems, and is itself highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, including rising sea levels, biodiversity loss, and extreme weather events," said World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) president and CEO Julia Simpson, speaking at the COP29.

"We are launching the COP29 Declaration on Enhanced Climate Action in Tourism, which urges us to think creatively and collaboratively about how to transform tourism into a climate-resilient, low-carbon sector that contributes not only to economic development but also to global sustainability.

"At COP29, it's time to enhance ambition and enable action. We need to protect our natural heritage to create a sustainable future for tourism and the environment.

"We are proud to endorse the Baku Declaration. A clear signal to our sector, and the world, that travel and tourism is part of the solution to climate change," she continued.

The WTTC launched the second edition of its groundbreaking Net Zero Roadmap for Travel and Tourism, revealing the number of global travel and tourism businesses setting climate targets has surged by 27 per cent in the past three years, with more than half now actively committed to emissions reduction.

The report reveals that 53 per cent of the 250 leading travel and tourism businesses analysed have now set climate targets, a significant increase from 42 per cent in 2021 when the first Net Zero Roadmap was created.