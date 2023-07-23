Over 700 evacuated, nearly 360 rescued as 12 major highways shut down in rain-hit Gujarat

In view of heavy rain, two national highways passing through Porbandar and Kutch, along with 10 state highways have been shut down by Gujarat government.

Gujarat's Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey confirmed the evacuation of 736 individuals to safer zones, alongside the successful rescue of approximately 358 people.

A total of 302 roads inclusive of 271 panchayat roads were closed. To date, 736 people have been transferred to safe locales. Dams are filled in Junagadh Valsad, Gir-Somnath, Porbandar, and other districts. Narmada Dam is currently 67 per cent full, with other dams being filled to their brim.