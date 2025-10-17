PM2.5 exposure during pregnancy can affect brain development in newborns

A groundbreaking study from Spain has revealed a startling link between maternal exposure to fine air pollution particles and early brain development in newborns, shedding new light on the invisible ways the environment can shape life from its very beginning.

Researchers from Hospital del Mar, the Barcelona Institute of Global Health (ISGlobal), and CIBERESP analysed ultrafine particles (PM2.5) — tiny specks roughly thirty times thinner than a human hair. These particles, originating from combustion processes, carry both harmful toxins and essential trace elements like iron, copper, and zinc, the latter vital for brain development.

Published in the journal Environment International, the study found that newborns of mothers exposed to higher PM2.5 levels during pregnancy exhibited slower myelination, a crucial process in brain maturation. Myelination involves the coating of neuronal connections with myelin, enhancing their efficiency for transmitting information. Disruption of this process — whether too slow or too rapid — can be detrimental to a child’s cognitive trajectory.