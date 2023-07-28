Rain, flood havoc: Extend ITR deadline, Maha consumer body plea to PM & FM

With just one official working day left (July 31), a consumer organisation has called upon the Centre to extend the last date for filing of Income Tax Returns for the financial year (2022-2023) to bring relief to the people, here on Friday.

The Council for Protection of Rights (CPR) has shot off an appeal to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Ministers of State for Finance, Secretaries and other concerned officials in this regard.

The CPR President Barrister Vinod Tiwari said that large parts of the country are battered by torrential rain, floods, landslides and other natural calamities in different regions in the past over a month.