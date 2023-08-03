Scientists engineer bacteria to make infinitely recyclable plastics

Scientists have engineered microbes to make the ingredients for recyclable plastics -- replacing finite, polluting petrochemicals with sustainable alternatives.

The new approach, published in the journal Nature Sustainability, shows that renewable, recyclable plastics are not only possible, but also outperform those from petrochemicals.

Plastic waste is a problem. Most plastics can’t be recycled, and many use finite, polluting petrochemicals as the basic ingredients.

In the study, researchers from Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) successfully engineered microbes to make biological alternatives for the starting ingredients in an infinitely recyclable plastic known as poly(diketoenamine), or PDK.