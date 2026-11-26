Cyber police allegedly ask Zarqua Banday to take down her petition against construction near Sheshnag Lake.

Political leaders and environmentalists condemn the alleged police pressure and summons to her family.

The petition has crossed 12,500 verified signatures, urging a halt to construction around Kashmir's alpine lakes.

Support is growing for a businesswoman who started an online petition against construction near Sheshnag Lake along the Amarnath Yatra route after police allegedly summoned her family members.

Zarqua Banday earlier claimed that cyber police asked her to remove the online petition. 'Is it legal to drag my family into this matter? Please take a moment and read the content, and show me where did I exactly challenge the government, or break any laws?' Banday wrote on LinkedIn.

In a post on Wednesday, 25 November, Banday said cyber police asked her to remove the online petition, calling it illegal.

Outrage was sparked when a video recently showed an excavator at work near the high-altitude Sheshnag Lake, a high-risk glacial lake in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. Political parties, religious leaders and environmentalists have demanded an immediate halt to the activity along the Amarnath cave route.