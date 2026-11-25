Mehbooba asks Omar to explain road construction near fragile Sheshnag Lake
PDP chief demands withdrawal of clearance for the road project, warning that construction could damage the lake's ecosystem and put Amarnath Yatra at risk
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday asked Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to explain the extension of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for road construction in the ecologically fragile Sheshnag area along the Amarnath Yatra route.
Environmentalists have raised concerns that the construction activity could damage Sheshnag, a glacial lake in Anantnag district, and the alpine ecosystem surrounding it.
"Shockingly, on 23 January 2026, the Omar Abdullah-led Cabinet cleared the road to Sheshnag by extending the MoU with BRO's Project Beacon," Mehbooba said in a post on X.
The former chief minister attempted to visit the construction site on Tuesday but was stopped by the police.
"In the name of development, it is an assault on our fragile ecology, putting both the Sheshnag ecosystem and the Amarnath Yatra at risk.
"Will the Chief Minister and Tourism Department explain this MoU and the clearance granted? Will they withdraw it before irreversible damage is done?" she asked.
The BRO on Monday said it was carrying out post-Amarnath Yatra work in compliance with all safety norms and environmental safeguards.
An online petition opposing construction around the high-altitude lake had gathered momentum before disappearing from the website overnight. The petition, titled "Stop construction around Kashmir's alpine lakes", was started by Zarqua Banday on Change.org and had garnered around 1,600 signatures.
It urged the authorities to engage with local environmental and community groups to find a sustainable way forward, arguing that road construction in the name of development and easier access could destroy untouched natural spaces in Kashmir.
The petitioners called for sustainable tourism initiatives that would preserve the region's natural environment.
"Solutions like guided trekking, limited access permits and eco-friendly accommodations could bring economic benefits without sacrificing our wilderness. Other regions facing similar challenges, like the Swiss Alps, have successfully implemented such strategies. We need to learn from them and prioritise long-term ecological health over short-term gains," the petition read.
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hameed Karra on Tuesday also questioned the deployment of an excavator near the lake.
Kashmir's chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who signed the petition, called for collective action to prevent ecological damage.
"We all have to collectively raise our voice to stop the mindless destruction of our ecology at its most fragile places," he said.
The Mirwaiz also questioned Abdullah's silence, saying the chief minister had a responsibility as an elected representative to intervene.
"Why is our Chief Minister @omarabdullah mute? As people's elected representative it is his duty to speak up and do the needful to ensure this plunder is stopped! I have signed this petition and urge all those who want to save Kashmir's fragile ecology do so," he said on X.
The Jammu and Kashmir BJP, meanwhile, accused critics of selective environmental activism and said it would oppose any attempt to communalise development, undermine the annual pilgrimage or disturb peace in the Valley.
"What is being projected as an environmental issue increasingly appears to be an attempt to manufacture controversy, disturb the peaceful atmosphere and exploit religious sentiments for narrow political gains," party spokesperson and former MLC Girdhari Lal Raina said in a statement.
The controversy intensified after a video surfaced showing an excavator operating near the high-altitude lake.