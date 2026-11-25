Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday asked Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to explain the extension of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for road construction in the ecologically fragile Sheshnag area along the Amarnath Yatra route.

Environmentalists have raised concerns that the construction activity could damage Sheshnag, a glacial lake in Anantnag district, and the alpine ecosystem surrounding it.

"Shockingly, on 23 January 2026, the Omar Abdullah-led Cabinet cleared the road to Sheshnag by extending the MoU with BRO's Project Beacon," Mehbooba said in a post on X.

The former chief minister attempted to visit the construction site on Tuesday but was stopped by the police.

"In the name of development, it is an assault on our fragile ecology, putting both the Sheshnag ecosystem and the Amarnath Yatra at risk.

"Will the Chief Minister and Tourism Department explain this MoU and the clearance granted? Will they withdraw it before irreversible damage is done?" she asked.

The BRO on Monday said it was carrying out post-Amarnath Yatra work in compliance with all safety norms and environmental safeguards.

An online petition opposing construction around the high-altitude lake had gathered momentum before disappearing from the website overnight. The petition, titled "Stop construction around Kashmir's alpine lakes", was started by Zarqua Banday on Change.org and had garnered around 1,600 signatures.

It urged the authorities to engage with local environmental and community groups to find a sustainable way forward, arguing that road construction in the name of development and easier access could destroy untouched natural spaces in Kashmir.

The petitioners called for sustainable tourism initiatives that would preserve the region's natural environment.