Skip ironing clothes to save the planet? CSIR thinks so!

After casual Fridays, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) of India hopes to make 'wrinkled Mondays' the new norm.

In a unique move aimed at energy efficiency and environmental conservation, CSIR has initiated a campaign called 'Wrinkles Acche Hai'.

Staff, students and all employees in 37 laboratories across India are now being encouraged to wear unironed clothes every Monday as a symbolic gesture to hold the fort against carbon emissions and climate change.