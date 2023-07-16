Spain: 2,000 ordered to evacuate over La Palma wildfire

Thousands of people were evacuated Saturday after a wildfire erupted on the Spanish island of La Palma.

At least 2,000 people were told to evacuate, authorities said, and another 12 houses were destroyed, according to Fernando Clavijo, the regional president of the Canary Islands.

"With the resources that were are deploying, we hope we can control the fire today, but the winds are shifting," Clavijo said.

"More gusting winds are expected and, combined with the dryness of the terrain and the lack of rain, this situation is complicated,” he added.

About 4,500 hectares or 11,120 acres of land has been destroyed by the fire, authorities said.