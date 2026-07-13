Spain wildfire death toll rises to 13 as blaze is brought under control

The death toll from the devastating wildfire in Spain's southeastern province of Almeria has risen to 13, as regional authorities confirmed that the blaze has been stabilised after burning through thousands of hectares of land.

Seven people remain in hospital, including three in a serious condition, according to the latest official update. Authorities also said 10 people reported missing are yet to be traced.

The wildfire broke out on Thursday near the municipality of Los Gallardos in Andalusia and has scorched an estimated 7,000 hectares.

With the fire no longer spreading, authorities have downgraded the emergency response and allowed around 1,000 remaining evacuees to return home. About 600 residents had already been permitted to return over the weekend.