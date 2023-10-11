SC calls for CAQM report on steps to control winter pollution in Delhi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday called for a report from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on steps being taken to combat air pollution in the national capital of Delhi and adjoining areas.

A bench of justices SK Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia took note of the submission made by senior advocate Aparajita Singh highlighting the air pollution in Delhi during winter, and the issue of crop residue burning in the states adjoining the national capital.

Singh is assisting the top court as amicus curiae (friend of the court) in a public interest litigation (PIL) relating to pollution control.