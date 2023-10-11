SC calls for CAQM report on steps to control winter pollution in Delhi
The Supreme Court on Tuesday called for a report from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on steps being taken to combat air pollution in the national capital of Delhi and adjoining areas.
A bench of justices SK Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia took note of the submission made by senior advocate Aparajita Singh highlighting the air pollution in Delhi during winter, and the issue of crop residue burning in the states adjoining the national capital.
Singh is assisting the top court as amicus curiae (friend of the court) in a public interest litigation (PIL) relating to pollution control.
Every year, Delhi and the entire national capital region (NCR) have to bear the brunt of air pollution from October to December, primarily owing to crop residue burnings.
The CAQM was set up in 2020 for air quality management in the NCR and adjoining areas for better co-ordination, research, identification and resolution of problems surrounding the air quality index (AQI).
The top court posted the matter for further consideration on 31 October and directed filing of the report by the CAQM in the meantime.