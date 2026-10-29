Don’t push us into a firecracker ban: Supreme Court

Supreme Court rejects a complete firecracker ban for now but warns against annual orders without enforcement.

Delhi government outlines November curbs on older vehicles, construction activity and office timings.

Centre seeks three weeks to complete consultations on barium use in firecrackers.

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 29 October said it was not inclined to impose a complete ban on firecrackers but cautioned that passing orders and directions every year would serve little purpose unless authorities ensured their implementation on the ground.

"It concerns every living being," a bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Prasanna B. Varale observed while hearing a matter concerning the bursting of firecrackers in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

Additional solicitor-general Aishwarya Bhati apprised the bench of measures being undertaken by the Delhi government and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to tackle air pollution.

"There is no point in passing orders and directions unless you give effect to them on the ground, otherwise, it becomes a mockery," the bench observed, underscoring the need for effective enforcement.

Stating that the matter was not adversarial in nature, the bench said authorities must take the issue seriously and act accordingly. "You have to really regulate it. Every year we are trying to balance it out but unless there is cooperation from everyone, it can't be done," it said. "We also understand the sentiments of the public. We are not inclined to completely ban but don't push us to take a very harsh stand."