SC warns of ‘environmental crisis’ from illegal sand mining in Chambal sanctuary

The Supreme Court of India on Friday raised alarm over widespread illegal sand mining in the National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary, describing the situation as an “environmental crisis” that poses a serious threat to endangered wildlife.

A bench comprising Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta criticised the governments of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh for failing to curb unlawful mining activities in the riverbed.

The court directed the three states to install high-resolution, Wi-Fi-enabled CCTV cameras along routes frequently used for transporting illegally mined sand. It said the live feeds must be placed under the direct supervision of district-level police chiefs and divisional forest officers to ensure continuous monitoring.

The bench emphasised that authorities must take immediate legal action whenever instances of illegal mining are detected. This includes seizing vehicles and machinery involved, as well as prosecuting those responsible.