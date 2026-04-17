SC warns of ‘environmental crisis’ from illegal sand mining in Chambal sanctuary
States ordered to install CCTV surveillance as judges flag serious threat to gharial conservation efforts
The Supreme Court of India on Friday raised alarm over widespread illegal sand mining in the National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary, describing the situation as an “environmental crisis” that poses a serious threat to endangered wildlife.
A bench comprising Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta criticised the governments of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh for failing to curb unlawful mining activities in the riverbed.
The court directed the three states to install high-resolution, Wi-Fi-enabled CCTV cameras along routes frequently used for transporting illegally mined sand. It said the live feeds must be placed under the direct supervision of district-level police chiefs and divisional forest officers to ensure continuous monitoring.
The bench emphasised that authorities must take immediate legal action whenever instances of illegal mining are detected. This includes seizing vehicles and machinery involved, as well as prosecuting those responsible.
Delivering the order, Justice Mehta noted that unchecked mining had caused extensive damage to the fragile ecosystem of the sanctuary. He observed that the degradation threatens the long-term survival of conservation initiatives, particularly those aimed at protecting the critically endangered gharial.
The sanctuary, spread across roughly 5,400 square kilometres along the Chambal river, is jointly managed by the three states. It serves as a vital habitat not only for the gharial but also for species such as the Ganges river dolphin and the red-crowned roof turtle.
The court’s intervention came in a suo motu case initiated after reports highlighted rampant illegal mining along the riverbanks. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on 11 May.
Reiterating the responsibility of state authorities, the bench stressed the need for coordinated enforcement measures to safeguard the sanctuary’s biodiversity and prevent further ecological damage.
With PTI inputs
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