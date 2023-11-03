Toxic smog engulfs India's capital

A thick layer of toxic smog covered India's capital on Friday morning as the air quality index (AQI) entered the "severe" category in several parts of the city.

The smog forms over Delhi every winter as the cold, heavy air traps construction dust, pollution from vehicles and smoke from the burning of crop stubble in neighboring states. As a result, millions of residents face respiratory illnesses every year.

"Unfavourable meteorological conditions, sudden increase in the farm fire incidents and north-westerly winds moving the pollutants to Delhi are the major causes for sudden spike in AQI," the region's Commission for Air Quality Management said on Thursday.