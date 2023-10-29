Air Pollution: ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign runs at Delhi’s Barakhamba intersection

To deal with rising air pollution and tackle vehicular pollution in the national capital, the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign was run at Delhi’s Barakhamba intersection on Saturday, 28 October.

On the second day of this campaign, the Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that on October 30, the campaign will be run at Chandgi Ram Akhara Red Light.

Minister Rai said that the participation of Delhiites is increasing in this campaign and stubble burning has also come down in Punjab.

"The Delhi government has started a green war room against pollution. Along with this, an anti-dust campaign has been run, in which action is being taken to prevent pollution caused by dust. To reduce vehicular pollution, the 'Red Light on Gaadi Off' campaign is being initiated. A public awareness campaign will be launched through social media tomorrow,” said Rai.