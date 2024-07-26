UN chief Guterres warns of "extreme heat epidemic"

In the Asia-Pacific region, three out of four workers are exposed to extreme heat, it said. Guterres said, "All of this is having a profound impact on people and the economy."

When daily temperatures rise above 34 degrees, labour productivity drops by 50 per cent and heat stress at work is projected to cost the global economy $2.4 trillion by 2030, up from $280 billion in the mid-1990s," he added. He called for worker protection measures and said, "We must ensure that laws and regulations reflect the reality of extreme heat today and are enforced."

To build resilience against increasing heat, he said, "We need a concerted effort to heatproof economies, critical sectors, and the built environment."

He added, "Countries, cities, and sectors need comprehensive, tailored Heat Action Plans, based on the best science and data."

While today, the focus is on the impact of extreme heat, "there are many other devastating symptoms of the climate crisis: Ever-more fierce hurricanes... Floods... Droughts... Wildfires... Rising sea levels," he said.

"To tackle all these symptoms, we need to fight the disease" which he said were "the addiction to fossil fuels," and "climate inaction".

"All countries must deliver by next year nationally determined contributions – or national climate action plans – aligned to limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius," he added.

He said all countries must phase out fossil fuels "fast and fairly," coal in particular, and towards that goal cut global consumption and production of fossil fuels by 30 per cent by 2030.