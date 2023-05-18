UN warns next 5 years could be warmest recorded

The WMO says the combined effect of El Nino and greenhouse gases will cause temperatures to soar and has warned: "We need to be prepared."The next five years are expected to be the warmest period on record,the UN's World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned on Wednesday.

"There is a 98-percent likelihood that at least one of the next five years, and the five-year period as a whole, will be the warmest on record," the WMO said.

'We need to be prepared'

The WMO said that greenhouse gases and the combined effect of El Nino — a naturally occurring weather phenomenon — would cause temperatures to soar in from 2023 to 2027.

"A warming El Nino is expected to develop in the coming months and this will combine with human-induced climate change to push global temperatures into uncharted territory," WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said.