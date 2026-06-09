UN warns of ‘severe strain’ as sea-level rise doubles in a decade

The world's oceans are facing "severe and accelerating" pressure from human activity, with the rate of global sea-level rise doubling over the past decade, according to a major United Nations assessment released on World Oceans Day.

The Third World Ocean Assessment, compiled by nearly 600 scientists from 86 countries, found that climate change, pollution, overfishing and other human-induced pressures are placing marine ecosystems under increasing stress, leading to widespread biodiversity loss and environmental degradation.

According to the report, the rate of sea-level rise increased from around 2 millimetres per year before 2015 to 4.3 millimetres per year in 2023.

The assessment also found that 16 per cent of the increase in global ocean heat recorded since 1955 occurred after 2018, underscoring the rapid pace of warming in recent years.

The Atlantic Ocean and southern parts of the Indian and Pacific Oceans have experienced the most significant warming, the report said.

Oceans absorbing climate burden

The UN noted that oceans continue to play a crucial role in regulating the Earth's climate, absorbing around 90 per cent of excess heat and roughly 30 per cent of carbon dioxide emissions generated by human activities.

However, scientists warned that the ocean's capacity to buffer climate impacts is coming under growing pressure.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said urgent international cooperation was needed to protect marine ecosystems.

"We cannot keep treating the ocean as limitless," Guterres said, calling for a new relationship with the oceans based on science, international law and shared responsibility.

The report highlighted growing concern over changing ocean currents, whose future impacts on global climate systems remain poorly understood.