US caused $10 trillion in global climate damage since 1990: Study

The United States has caused an estimated $10 trillion in global economic damage due to climate change since 1990, making it the single largest contributor to worldwide losses from rising temperatures, according to a new study published in Nature journal.

The research, led by Stanford University scientist Marshall Burke, attempts to quantify the economic impact of global warming by linking emissions from major countries to declines in global GDP over three decades.

US biggest contributor to climate damage

The study found that the US, historically the largest emitter of greenhouse gases, has inflicted more economic harm than any other country, ahead of China, which is estimated to have caused around $9 trillion in damage since 1990.

About 25 per cent of the economic losses attributed to US emissions have been borne domestically, while the rest have disproportionately affected other countries, particularly poorer nations.

India alone is estimated to have suffered around $500 billion in economic losses, while Brazil incurred losses of about $330 billion due to US emissions, the study said.

“These are huge numbers… our emissions have caused damage not only to ourselves, but pretty substantial damage in other parts of the world,” Burke said.

‘Loss and damage’ debate gains traction

The study focuses on the concept of “loss and damage”, which refers to the economic and social harm caused by climate change, including heatwaves, floods, droughts and declining agricultural productivity.

Developing countries have long argued that wealthier nations — which historically emitted the bulk of greenhouse gases — should compensate vulnerable nations for climate-related damages.