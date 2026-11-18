The US and China remain the world's biggest contributors to historical greenhouse gas emissions, while Russia, Saudi Arabia and Australia rank as the largest exporters of fossil fuels when emissions from the burning of their exports are taken into account, according to a new analysis by Carbon Brief.

The analysis, based on fossil fuel exports since 1850, attributes responsibility for carbon dioxide emissions to the countries where the fuels were extracted, rather than only to the countries where they were burned.

Russia tops the list of fossil fuel exporters, with its vast coal, oil and gas reserves accounting for nearly 70 gigatonnes of CO2 emissions from exported fuels up to the end of 2025. Saudi Arabia follows with around 60 gigatonnes, while Australia ranks third with more than 25 gigatonnes, narrowly ahead of Venezuela.

The findings come as Australia co-presides over this year's UN climate summit, COP31, in Turkey. Fossil fuels account for around two-fifths of its export economy, and the country has yet to set an end date for their use or export.

Louise Hutchins, convener of the Make Polluters Pay International Coalition, said the analysis highlighted contradictions in climate negotiations, where governments claim there is insufficient funding to address the climate crisis while major fossil fuel exporters continue to wield political influence.

"Just look at Australia. Its contribution to global heating more than doubles when fossil fuel exports are counted. Yet it is co-presiding over the very negotiations where climate finance talks are once again in stalemate," she said.

The analysis offers a different way of assessing historical responsibility for emissions. Most conventional assessments attribute emissions to the countries where fossil fuels are consumed. By tracing the fuels to the countries where they were extracted, the new analysis places major exporters higher on the list.

However, the US and China still bear greater responsibility for historical emissions than Russia, Saudi Arabia and Australia because they have not only imported large quantities of fossil fuels but also burned substantial amounts of their own supplies.