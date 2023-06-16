Widespread damage and power outages as Cyclone Biparjoy lashes Gujarat

Cyclone Biparjoy, noted for its strong winds and torrential rainfall, left a devastating trail after making a landfall across Gujarat's Kutch district.

As the cyclone gradually weakened on its northward trajectory, it had already disrupted everyday life on an unprecedented scale. Uprooted trees, injuries to 23 people, and extensive power failures marked its ferocity as it made landfall on Gujarat's coasts on Thursday evening.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reported two casualties preceding the cyclone's arrival. A father-son cattle-rearing duo died while attempting to save their trapped goats from a flooded ravine in Bhavnagar district the same day.