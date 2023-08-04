Wildfire raging in California, Nevada spreads to 94,009 acres

A wildfire raging across the US states of California and Nevada since July 28 has so far spread to 94,009 acres of land.

The fire, dubbed York Fire, was first reported on private property in the New York Mountain Range inside California's Mojave National Preserve (MNP) and crossed the state border lines into Clark County of Nevada on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

It is California's largest fire of the year.

According to InciWeb, an interagency all-risk incident information management system available to the public and media, the fire was estimated at 63 per cent containment and the full containment was expected by August 14.