3 dead as wildfires rage across Greece

Three people have died in wildfires that continued to rage across Greece.

A woman was found dead in a trailer near Volos where a major wildfire broke out on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Greek national broadcaster ERT. Her husband was seriously injured.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old shepherd was found dead a few kilometres away, according to the report. He had rushed with his brother to move their animals to safety.

The body of a man was also found a few hours earlier near the seaside resort of Karystos on Evia island. A water-dropping aircraft had crashed there on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of the pilot and co-pilot.