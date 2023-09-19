Wildlife activists demand detailed probe after 9 tigers die in Nilgiris since August

Wildlife conservationists and activists have demanded a detailed probe into the death of 9 tigers in the forest ranges of the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu. These deaths have occurred since August 16.

Satheesh Ram, wildlife conservationist and researcher based out of Theni in Tamil Nadu, told IANS that “Nine tigers including 5 cubs and 4 adults dying in a span of a month is serious and grave. The Tamil Nadu forest department must conduct a detailed probe into it and should not rest with mere superficial findings.

Project Tiger which was launched in the country in 1973 has led to the big cats still roaming and roaring in Indian forests and such a position should not be changed. We demand stringent action if any lapses are found.”