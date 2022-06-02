Do you want to give your taste buds a tasty ketogenic diet? Add these new dishes to your Diet menu for a more peaceful eating experience. The keto diet is a low carbohydrate, high fat, moderate protein diet. It's comparable to other grain-free, low-carb diets.



Your keto diet can add flavour to your life because it consists of eating meats, dairy, eggs, fish, nuts, butter, oils, and non-starchy vegetables.



You can include these recipes in your menu if you want to try the keto diet for the first time or add new dishes to your routine.



Thai BBQ pork salad



With shredded pulled pork and a creamy Thai peanut sauce, this recipe combines romaine lettuce, red bell peppers, and chopped cilantro. This teaches you a lot about healthy eating and weight loss, and it also makes us realise that pulled pork doesn't have to be served on a bun.