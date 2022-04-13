Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar petitions to make coriander national herb

"If you have cooked something today, the highest chances are that you have reached out for this, chopped and tossed it into your dish or used its bright green leaves as garnish. Coriander or the several names Indians call it lovingly, dhania, kothamali, cilantro is the superstar of your kitchen. This herb is packed with flavours. It can spice up any dish you are making. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, every Indian loves coriander in almost all dishes," reads a petition which has been to confer coriander as India's national herb.



Making a headline with his latest campaign Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar speaks to IANSlife. He talks about how the herb which makes every delicacy flavourful and sparks joy in our hearts must get the glory it truly deserves. Read excerpts:



What was it that pushed you to promote this idea and the petition?

Ranveer Brar: Actually, it started with a light-hearted social media post with me holding a placard saying- Petition to make 'Dhaniya' a national herb. It garnered so much positive engagement that Change.org approached me to take it a step forward and make it an official cause. The signatures stand at 25K plus and counting and I am just happy people are supporting it.