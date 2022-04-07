Food review: Reviving Rajasthan’s authentic taste in Shangri La

A jam-packed restaurant is not what you expect on a Thursday at 12:30 in the afternoon. Even if it’s a buffet! But that is Tamra at Shangri La, on Delhi’s Ashoka Road.

What can only be described as a “high society” vibe, the restaurant has a huge variety of cuisines, from a teppanyaki counter, to a sushi bar, to a Middle-Eastern and salads corner, and then of course, the ever favourite, desserts section.

The new feature at Tamra is a regional food pop-up, where home chefs get to put up their live counters in collaboration with an app called Chef Pin. The pop-up currently set up there is by chef Surbhi Bhandari from Gurgaon, who brings the taste of Marwar to the capital city.

The feast starts with Raab, which is a kind of a prebiotic drink, made with curd and flour. Sour and with a charcoal-like flavour, the drink is very cool, but it might not be to everyone’s taste, because of the very distinct charcoal-ish aftertaste.

Next in line was the Jodhpuri Kofta, which surprisingly had a beetroot, pomegranate, and potato filling. While the pomegranate gave it a sweet taste, the spices balanced the kofta’s texture and flavour perfectly. Had I known what the filling was, I would have been apprehensive about trying it, because the combination does sound a bit whack, but it turned out to be a pleasant experiment.