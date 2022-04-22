Chef Asif Qureshi shares food tips for Ramadan

Q: What makes Ramadan food unique to you?



A: Ramadan food feels special because each and every item from the elaborate platter is prepared in the house. There are multiples dishes with varieties for all. The food feels like the blessing of Allah during the holy month.



Q: During Ramadan, Muslims all over the world abstain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk. Which foods are best to stay healthy and nourished during the fast?



A: Nihari and Haleem are very good options to let you stay energetic for the whole day. Boiled eggs and dates also help. One should also include drinks like ruhafza sharbat, milk and lassi. These help in hydrating the body and also give the energy to sustain throughout the day.