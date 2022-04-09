Enhancing the goodness of food and commitment to nutritional value

McDonald's believes that nutritional information should be easily accessible to consumers in order for them to make informed food choices. Consumers today are concerned not only with what their food contains, but also with what it does not contain. As a result, in order to increase consumer trust in the brand, it is raising awareness about the ingredients in its food by emphasising its progressive move toward Clean Labels.



McSpicy Fried Chicken, Chicken Nuggets, Veg Nuggets, Chicken Strips, Hashbrowns, and Hotcakes now contain no artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives. All patties and the iconic McDonald's fries are free of artificial preservatives, colours, and flavours. The brand is launching its "Real Food, Real Good" campaign, which will highlight the quality of its food. The brand has always strived to be transparent about the food served in its restaurants and the ingredients used in its products so that customers can make informed decisions. This will be an ongoing campaign across traditional and social media to raise consumer awareness of the brand's food-related efforts.