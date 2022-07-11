Should you try plant-based protein?

Emphasising the rise of plant-based diets, actress and influencer, Soha Ali Khan said, "It's a myth that plant-based diets don't contain enough protein. Interestingly, I have heard that 100 gm of almonds contains roughly 21 gm of protein and are also rich in over 15 nutrients such as vitamin E, magnesium, protein, riboflavin, and zinc. I believe in the long run, eating a balanced diet is the key to good health and I always include healthy plant-based proteins such as almonds, chickpeas and tofu in my meals to make them more nutritious and wholesome."



Sheela Krishnaswamy, Nutrition and Wellness Consultant said, "Protein is needed for the formation of tissues, muscles, hormones, and enzymes, and also to repair cells and tissues in the body. It's critical to carefully plan your diet once you've decided to follow a plant-based diet. If you are used to getting your calcium from dairy products, you can now get it from ragi, soybean, leafy greens, and almonds. Nuts like almonds, dals and pulses like toor dal and moong can contribute to the protein requirement for your body if you are on a plant-based diet. Almonds are also a great snack option, especially when you're hungry in between meals. Almonds are a rich source of protein, a nutrient which known to contribute to growth and maintenance of muscle mass."