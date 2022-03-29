Soft drinks, instant noodles harming human, planetary health

According to the experts, the global agrobiodiversity - the variety and variability of animals, plants and microorganisms used directly or indirectly for food and agriculture -- is declining, especially the genetic diversity of plants used for human consumption. Peoples' diets are becoming less diverse, with ultra-processed foods replacing the variety of wholefoods necessary for a balanced and healthy diet.



As much as 90 per cent of humanity's energy intake comes from just 15 crop plants, and more than four billion people rely on just three of them - rice, wheat and maize.



Production of ultra-processed foods involved greater use of ingredients extracted from a handful of high-yielding plant species (such as maize, wheat, soy and oil seed crops) which meant that animal-sourced ingredients used in many ultra-processed foods were often derived from confined animals fed on the same crops.