Unravel the majestic flavours of Purani Dilli

Step back in time and dine like the 'Mallikas' of yore, recreating centuries-old customs and culinary legacies at Crowne Plaza, Okhla. The 12th edition of its signature food festival 'Dilli 6' will take place from March 4--17, 2022. The extravaganza will witness the presence of food and 'mithai' vendors and karigars from Chandni Chowk for a truly local experience.



This year theme is Noor-E-Khawateen (Radiance-Of-Womankind) for the royal women -- Begum Nur Jahan (Co-sovereign of Mughal Empire during the reign of Jahangir and one of the most powerful feminist icons of the era), Princess Jahanara (Boss Lady and the mind behind the architecture of Chandni Chowk during the reign of Shah Jahan) and Empress Razia Sultan (first and only female ruler of Delhi Sultanate, the successor of Iltutmish).



The in-house team has also designed multiple unique dining experiences for guests to experience the flamboyant lifestyle of these protagonists and travel back to the royal era: Jahanara Lounge (luxurious Mughal suite), Sultanat-E-Razia (royal court) and Mughal Sena Shivir (ancient Mughal army themed dining experience as an ode to braveheart Nur Jahan).