World Cocktail Day: Channel your inner mixologist

Little did we know two centuries ago that cocktails will evolve from just being the celebratory element at events to a drink we enjoy on a regular basis.



Since May 13, 1806, when the term "cocktail" was formally defined, the day has been celebrated with easily accessible ingredients that can be mixed with your favourite spirit, whether it be scotch, vodka, or gin.



This World Cocktail Day, embrace your inner mixologist and beat the summer heat by crafting some palate-pleasing cocktails from Beam Suntory, Diageo India, Belvedere, Hennessy, Fairmont Jaipur and Glenmorangie. A flavour to impact, a glass of these treats is bound to soothe your palettes.



SOUL REVIVER, FAIRMONT SIGNATURE I By Anjum, Fairmont Jaipur



INGREDIENTS:



. The Botanist Islay gin 3/4 OZ (22 1/2 ML)



. Patron Silver Tequila 3/4 OZ (22 1/2 ML)



. Cointreau 3/4 OZ (22 1/2 ML)



. white wine 3/4 OZ (22 1/2 ML)



. Blackberry syrup 1/4 OZ (7 1/2 ML)



. Lemon juice 3/4 OZ (22 1/2 ML)



. Garnish lemon wheel



PREPARATION:



. Combine Botanist Islay dry gin, patron silver, Cointreau, white wine, lemon juice, blackberry syrup, and absinthe (For rinse) in a cocktail shaker. Add ice cubes until well chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with a lemon twist if desired.



. Based on the Corpse Reviver, a drink whose popularity soared with its appearance in The Savoy Cocktail Book in 1930, this version is equally adept at livening up the mood. Blackberries and lemon juice provide a burst of sweet and sour, while a masterful mix of Botanist gin, Patron Silver, Cointreau, and white wine is poured into an absinthe rinse. If this doesn't kick-start one's heart, little else will.



DERBY BIRD I By Anjum, Fairmont Jaipur



INGREDIENTS:



Fairmont Signature recipe



. Woodford Reserve Bourbon 1 1/2 OZ (45 ML)



. Campari 3/4 OZ (22 1/2 ML)



. Simple syrup (1:1) 1/2 OZ (15 ML)



. Lemon juice 1/2 OZ (15 ML)



. Orange juice 1 1/2 OZ (45 ML)



. Garnish mint sprig



PREPARATION:



. In a cocktail shaker fill half of the ice, pour the Woodford reserve bourbon whiskey, Campari, orange and lime juices, and simple syrup, shake it vigorously and strain into a highball glass with crushed ice, garnish with a pineapple wedge adorned with fresh mint sprig.



. Watching the birds; flit about while sitting at the Aviary Bar, Kuala Lumpur was a moment in time, never to be repeated. The Jungle Bird was the bar's signature cocktail and the inspiration behind this drink. Woodford Reserve bourbon happily pairs with Campari and orange and lemon juices for a cocktail that recalls the tiki kitsch of the 1970s, with a fresh and modern vibe.