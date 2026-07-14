FIFA 2026: England fans count on young hero Jude to ‘make it better’

Hey Jude, don't make it bad.

Take a sad song and make it better…

No prizes for guessing, this Beatles number has been the anthem for England fans in all their six matches in this FIFA World Cup so far. Brace yourself for at least one more time in Atalanta tomorrow when they egg on Jude Bellingham, arguably the Three Lions’ most influential man on the pitch (with apologies to captain Harry Kane) in their bid to settle scores with bitter rivals Argentina in the semi-finals on Thursday (12.30 am IST).

The backstory of the song may have been different—as Paul McCartney had written it in 1968 for Julian—John Lennon’s young son as he was fighting the trauma of his parents’ divorce. The fans, of course, see someone in the 23-year-old who can help in ending an agonising 60-year-wait in the garb of a playmaker, leader and the False 9 all rolled into one. No other midfielder has scored six goals in the World Cup finals so far— but the expectations are much bigger than that.

John Terry, a former England captain and stalwart in the heart of defence, likened him to Zinedine Zidane—an endorsement which may heap more pressure on the normally unflappable Jude. Speaking in the FIFA podcast, Terry said: “I said at the start of this World Cup, he reminds me of Zidane. He’s dragging this team through at the moment. I think he’s world class. Also, you listen to him off the pitch, he’s got a real calmness about him as well.”