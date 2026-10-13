Kolkata set to host a El Clasico of Legends next on November 25

After a date with Brazil and Uruguay, football loving city of Kolkata will have a brush with some of the legends of the game next month. Come 25 November, Barcelona Legends will face off with Real Madrid in a El Clasico at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Announcing the match on his official X handle, West Bengal sports minister Indranil Khan said: ‘El Clásico Loading.. #Barcelona Legends vs #RealMadrid Legends.. November 25, 2026 Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, #Kolkata.’

The announcement comes after the iconic venue hosted two high-profile international FIFA friendlies featuring the Indian men’s football team earlier this month. While the sports ministry is yet to come out with the names of the participating stars, the proposed legends’ clash is expected to bring together former players who have plied the trade with the two Spanish clubs in one of the most celebrated rivalries in world football.