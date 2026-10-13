Kolkata set to host a El Clasico of Legends next on November 25
Carles Puyol, Luis Figo led the rival teams in a similar gig in Navi Mumbai last year
After a date with Brazil and Uruguay, football loving city of Kolkata will have a brush with some of the legends of the game next month. Come 25 November, Barcelona Legends will face off with Real Madrid in a El Clasico at the Salt Lake Stadium.
Announcing the match on his official X handle, West Bengal sports minister Indranil Khan said: ‘El Clásico Loading.. #Barcelona Legends vs #RealMadrid Legends.. November 25, 2026 Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, #Kolkata.’
The announcement comes after the iconic venue hosted two high-profile international FIFA friendlies featuring the Indian men’s football team earlier this month. While the sports ministry is yet to come out with the names of the participating stars, the proposed legends’ clash is expected to bring together former players who have plied the trade with the two Spanish clubs in one of the most celebrated rivalries in world football.
Last year, the same event was hosted at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai where Carles Puyol led the Barcelona Legends while Luis Figo captained the Real Madrid Legends. Real Madrid Legends featured players such as Fernando Morientes, Pepe and Michael Owen. The Barca Legends included Fernando Navarro, Javier Saviola, Phillip Cocu, Frank de Boer, Rivaldo, Xavi and Patrick Kluivert.
It remains to be seen whether Brazilian star Ronaldinho will play for the squad after featuring in Miami's Legends Cup last week. Barça Legends first appeared in Kolkata in 2018, facing a team of veterans from Mohun Bagan BC and won the match comfortably 6-0.