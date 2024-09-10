Marquez and Co will want to forget the Intercontinental Cup, quick

It must have been a rude jolt for Manolo Marquez, the Spanish coach who took over the reins of Indian football, as the Blue Tigers ended an insipid campaign in the Intercontinental Cup in Hyderabad on Monday, 9 September.

The 3–0 routing from Syria only compounded the team's woes after a goalless draw against Mauritius at the outset. Marquez called the element of ‘fear’ in India's performance in the second game "unacceptable".

While the lack of preparation time for this three-team tournament is being touted as a key reason behind the Blue Tigers' lack of cohesion, the team’s decision-making once inside the rival penalty box has been appalling ever since the retirement of former skipper Sunil Chettri.