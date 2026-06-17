Snakes emerge as unexpected concern for Germany at FIFA World Cup camp
Copperhead sighting at North Carolina training base prompts caution among players as teams adapt to local wildlife
Germany's preparations for the FIFA World Cup have taken an unusual turn, with players expressing concern over venomous snakes spotted near their training base in North Carolina.
The four-time world champions are currently based in Winston-Salem, where a recent sighting of a copperhead snake has prompted caution among members of the squad. Copperheads are venomous snakes commonly found across parts of the southeastern United States, including North Carolina.
Germany captain Joshua Kimmich admitted that the discovery has added an unexpected dimension to the team's preparations for the tournament.
While footballers are typically focused on tactics, fitness and upcoming opponents, Kimmich said players are now also paying attention to what may be lurking in the grass around their camp.
The concern grew after team members were informed that the snake they encountered was venomous and that a bite would require immediate medical attention. Although not usually fatal, copperhead bites can be dangerous and require hospital treatment.
Kimmich said the incident had changed the way players move around the training facility, with many becoming more cautious while walking outdoors. He noted that such concerns are uncommon in Germany, where encounters with potentially dangerous wildlife are relatively rare.
Germany are not the only team adjusting to the local environment. Reports indicate that the Swiss team designated part of the area surrounding their base in San Diego as a "snake zone" before the tournament began, while Norway captain Kristian Thorstvedt admitted he was unhappy to learn how common copperheads are in North Carolina.
Despite the unexpected distraction, Germany have made a strong start to their campaign. The former champions opened the tournament with a commanding 7-1 victory over debutants Curacao and will next face Ivory Coast on 21 June.
For now, however, the challenge for some players extends beyond the football pitch, with vigilance off the field becoming almost as important as preparation on it.
With PTI inputs