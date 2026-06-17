Snakes emerge as unexpected concern for Germany at FIFA World Cup camp

Germany's preparations for the FIFA World Cup have taken an unusual turn, with players expressing concern over venomous snakes spotted near their training base in North Carolina.

The four-time world champions are currently based in Winston-Salem, where a recent sighting of a copperhead snake has prompted caution among members of the squad. Copperheads are venomous snakes commonly found across parts of the southeastern United States, including North Carolina.

Germany captain Joshua Kimmich admitted that the discovery has added an unexpected dimension to the team's preparations for the tournament.

While footballers are typically focused on tactics, fitness and upcoming opponents, Kimmich said players are now also paying attention to what may be lurking in the grass around their camp.

The concern grew after team members were informed that the snake they encountered was venomous and that a bite would require immediate medical attention. Although not usually fatal, copperhead bites can be dangerous and require hospital treatment.