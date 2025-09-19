Supreme Court lifts several stormclouds over Indian football, approves AIFF draft constitution

The Supreme Court of India on 19 September, Friday, approved the draft constitution of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) — prepared by former apex court judge L. Nageswara Rao and adopted with some modifications — and has instructed the AIFF to formally adopt it at a general body meeting within four weeks.

The verdict, delivered by justices P.S. Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi, provides long-sought clarity and stability to Indian football governance and brings an end to years of uncertainty and legal wrangling that had put commercial operations and strategic planning on hold.

The bench also recognised the current executive committee under president Kalyan Chaubey, stating “there is no point in cutting it in between” as only one year of its term remains. Fresh elections, therefore, were ruled unnecessary at this stage, with the next scheduled for 2026.

The current ruling doesn’t come a day too soon, with a second FIFA ban (in a mere three years) having been dangled over the AIFF like a Damocles’ sword for a while now.