Germany: Thousands march in support of Gazans

As elsewhere around the world, Saturday, 21 October saw thousands in Germany take to the streets in support of Palestinians trapped in Gaza.

Demonstrators called for an end to violence in Gaza. Israeli airstrikes targeting Hamas in the Gaza Strip have killed more than 4,000 Palestinians in recent weeks, according to Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry.

Hamas launched terror attacks on Israel on 7 October — killing more than 1,400 Israeli civilians, with some 200 people also taken hostage by the militant group. Hamas is deemed a terrorist organization by the US, Germany, Israel and other countries.

As Israel has sought to dismantle Hamas, the Israel government has imposed a total blockade on Gaza. The siege has led to a humanitarian crisis among Gaza's 2.2 million residents.