A hasty prescription for doctors

The new code of conduct for doctors issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC) earlier this month advises doctors to prescribe generic drugs only. Violating this dictum will be a punishable offence, inviting suspension of licence for 30 days. Doctors are also advised to avoid unnecessary prescriptions and irrational fixed-dose combinations.

Ostensibly, this advisory from the NMC appears to be in the interests of patients. About 63 per cent of the total healthcare spending in India is out-of-pocket expenditure for citizens. Generic drugs are 30–80 per cent cheaper than branded drugs. On the face of it, this dictum should bring down the cost of healthcare and improve access to quality care. But while these guidelines seem to be in the public interest, there are some serious concerns. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) was quick to respond in a statement that expressed its reservations:

Less than 0.1 per cent of the drugs manufactured in India are tested for quality. This step should be deferred till the government can assure the quality of all the drugs released into the market. Patient care and safety are non-negotiable. Rather than taking the NMC route, the government should take the pharma route and ban all branded drugs. The government allows several categories like branded, branded generic and generic, and permits pharma companies to sell the same product at different prices. Such loopholes in the law should be plugged.