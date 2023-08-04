Jan Vishwas Bill: A prescription for disaster

Closer home, we are facing a similar predicament—in science, and in politics as well. Science today is dictated more by politics than by scientific principles. Like Fauci, the leaders of the ruling political party, after winning two terms in a row and eyeing a hattrick, do not welcome criticism. While Fauci proclaimed that if you attacked him, you attacked science, these complacent leaders and their blind followers would have you think that if you criticise them, you undermine national interest.

Kamran Abbasi, in a hard-hitting editorial in the British Medical Journal, wrote, ‘When good science is suppressed by the medical–political complex, people die.’ Are we poised for just such a betrayal of innocent people by the Jan Vishwas Bill, passed by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha without any real discussion or debate?

The Lok Sabha on 29 July 2023 and the Rajya Sabha on 2 August passed the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill. The bill was introduced in December 2022 and referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for review. It essentially decriminalises 183 provisions in 42 laws, ostensibly in order to promote ‘ease of doing business’ in the country.