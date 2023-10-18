Boosting serotonin may repair memory loss in long Covid patients: study

Persistent inflammation in long Covid patients has been linked to depleting serotonin levels and in turn, several symptoms such as brain fog, fatigue, and memory loss.

Researchers at the United States' University of Pennsylvania's School of Medicine found that the stool samples of some long Covid patients showed traces of the Covid-causing virus SARS-CoV-2 months after acute infection.

They found that these remaining viral particles triggered the immune system to release virus-fighting proteins called interferons, which produce inflammation in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

This inflammation in the GI tract reduces the absorption of the amino acid tryptophan, which is a building block for several neurotransmitters (brain chemicals), including serotonin.

Serotonin, primarily produced in the GI tract, plays a key role in regulating memory, sleep, digestion, wound healing, and other functions that maintain a metabolic balance within the body.

Serotonin also regulates the vagus nerve, a system of neurons that mediates the communication between the body and the brain.

The researchers found that a reduced tryptophan absorption due to inflammation in the GI tract led to depletion in serotonin levels, resulting in a disrupted vagus nerve signalling.

This disrupted signalling between the body and the brain can cause several long Covid symptoms, such as memory loss in the months or years following infection, they said in their study published in the journal Cell.