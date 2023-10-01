Covid-associated sepsis was more common, deadlier than thought: Study

SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19 was a more common and deadly cause of sepsis during the initial period of the pandemic than previously assumed, according to a study.

The study, led by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, based on electronic health record (EHR) data showed that SARS-CoV-2 accounted for approximately one in six cases of sepsis during the first two and a half years of the Covid-19 pandemic.The results, published in JAMA Network Open, suggest clinicians should rethink how they treat sepsis while also providing a framework for future surveillance for viral sepsis.

"Most people, including medical professionals, equate sepsis with bacterial infections," said lead author Claire Shappell, of the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine in the Department of Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital.