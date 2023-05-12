Covid vax, booster dose immunity to decline rapidly in obese people: Study

"We urgently need to understand how to restore immune function and minimise these health risks."



The antibodies in people with severe obesity were less effective potentially because the antibodies were not able to bind to the virus with the same strength.



When given a third (booster) dose of a Covid vaccine, the ability of the antibodies to neutralise the virus was restored in both the normal weight and severely obese groups.



But the researchers found that immunity again declined more rapidly in people with severe obesity, putting them at greater risk of infection with time.