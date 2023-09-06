Diabetes can build up cholesterol in retina, affect eyesight

Researchers found that diabetes, age-related health conditions and other metabolic disorders can lead to a buildup of cholesterol in the retina, which can crystallise and lead to the development of diabetic retinopathy.

Diabetic retinopathy is a serious sight-threatening complication of diabetes and can cause permanent vision loss and blindness.

The study led by a team from the Michigan State University in the US showed that crystalised deposits are very reflective and can be seen in images of the retina. This is important because noninvasive retina evaluations can be done by most optometrists, creating an opportunity for earlier diagnosis for more people, they wrote in the paper published in the journal Diabetologia.