India records 441 new Covid cases, no deaths in 24 hours

India has logged 441 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, 13 January, and as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there have been no deaths in the past 24 hours, maintaining the country's death toll at 5,33,412.

Meanwhile, the total number of active cases further fell to 3,238 from Monday's 3,919.

As of now, the total number of coronavirus cases in India, since the initial outbreak in January 2020, has reached 4,50,20,942, while the overall death toll has risen to 5,33,412.

As of 11 January, a total of 827 cases of the Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been reported across 12 states in India.

The highest number of cases were reported in Maharashtra with 250, followed by Karnataka with 199, and Kerala with 155.

Other states reporting cases include Goa, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Delhi, Odisha, and Haryana.

Monitoring and further assessment of the situation are ongoing to address the spread of this sub-variant.

The new JN.1 sub-variant is a descendent of the Omicron subvariant known as BA.2.86 or Pirola, with Kerala being the first state to report a case.