Study links Covid infection with increased risk of schizophrenia

Even as the world is seeing a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases, a new study has shown an association between SARS-CoV-2 infections and the onset of mental health disorders like schizophrenia.

Schizophrenia is a serious mental condition characterised by hallucinations, delusions and other cognitive impairments.

Previous research suggests it may be triggered by viruses, such as the flu or even Covid-19.

The new study, not peer-reviewed yet, found a substantial increase in the likelihood of being diagnosed with a schizophrenia spectrum and psychotic disorder (SSPD) after experiencing moderate to severe illness due to SARS-CoV-2 infection, in comparison to a group of individuals who had non-Covid Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

“Our study is consistent with the known neurotropism of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and other reports of increased risk of major psychiatric disorders following Covid-19 infection,” said Asif Rahman, from the Department of Industrial & Management Systems Engineering, West Virginia University.

“Further research is required to identify specific characteristics of populations and individuals who may be at a particularly high risk of developing SSPD and potentially other significant psychiatric conditions following Covid-19 infection. Understanding these psychiatric risks associated with Covid-19 is an essential component of our strategy to address the evolving landscape of long-Covid,” added Rahman, in the paper posted on a preprint site.